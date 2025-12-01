Comcast Corporation $CMCSA Shares Sold by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P reduced its position in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 349,221 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 15,645 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Comcast were worth $12,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Comcast by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 369,438,921 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $13,185,275,000 after buying an additional 1,257,196 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,528,361,000. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 94,217,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,476,635,000 after acquiring an additional 15,115,074 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Comcast by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,154,170 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,289,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in Comcast by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 35,905,236 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,281,458,000 after purchasing an additional 490,923 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $26.73 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.33. Comcast Corporation has a 12 month low of $25.75 and a 12 month high of $43.45.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 18.33%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 14th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.9%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 21.96%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Comcast from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Comcast from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Comcast from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.92.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

