Valued Retirements Inc. Takes Position in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation $EW

Valued Retirements Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,739 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth $266,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,707 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 23.9% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 324,351 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,509,000 after acquiring an additional 62,671 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 128.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,592 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter worth about $1,072,000. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 1,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.55, for a total value of $84,201.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 22,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,816,265.10. This represents a 4.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.08, for a total transaction of $1,080,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 39,898 shares in the company, valued at $3,314,725.84. This represents a 24.58% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on EW. Truist Financial upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Oppenheimer cut Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.39.

Shares of EW stock opened at $86.74 on Monday. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a 1 year low of $65.94 and a 1 year high of $87.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 4.68.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 72.96%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.560-2.620 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.580-0.640 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

