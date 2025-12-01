Okabena Investment Services Inc. Makes New $1.11 Million Investment in The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 151,182,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,793,853,000 after buying an additional 2,786,829 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 82,048,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,422,795,000 after acquiring an additional 8,954,248 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,381,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,399,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,376 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 30,035,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,740,479,000 after purchasing an additional 815,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the second quarter worth $1,889,858,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In other news, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 3,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $301,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 11,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,168,454. This trade represents a 20.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 3,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.33, for a total transaction of $299,122.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 34,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,245,830.74. This represents a 8.44% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,482 shares of company stock valued at $905,295. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $92.94 on Monday. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a twelve month low of $65.88 and a twelve month high of $99.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.02.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 35.93%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 14th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 25.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SCHW shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.45.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

