Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF $FLOT

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 460,717 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,671 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $23,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FLOT. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 269.5% during the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $37,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $43,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FLOT stock opened at $51.07 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.95. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.75 and a 1-year high of $51.34.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

