Johnson & Johnson $JNJ Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 437,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,631 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $66,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 66.4% during the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total transaction of $10,041,108.51. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 178,013 shares in the company, valued at $31,652,491.53. This represents a 24.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $203.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 20th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $190.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $209.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Argus set a $210.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.05.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

JNJ stock opened at $206.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $498.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.72. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $140.68 and a twelve month high of $207.81.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 32.73%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.19%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

