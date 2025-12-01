Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the quarter. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,768,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,861,458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851,931 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 17,195,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,226,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,122 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 12,352,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,754,404,000 after purchasing an additional 895,647 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,763,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,683,446,000 after purchasing an additional 378,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 537,754.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 8,659,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,631,867,000 after purchasing an additional 8,657,842 shares during the period. 28.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTI opened at $336.31 on Monday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $236.42 and a 1 year high of $339.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $330.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $315.17. The firm has a market cap of $560.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

