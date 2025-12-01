Smith Moore & CO. Cuts Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM

Smith Moore & CO. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 1.2% of Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $13,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,186.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,271,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,228,208,000 after buying an additional 47,286,837 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 22,037.5% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,865,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $618,341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852,533 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,044,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,205,746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,696 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2,789.9% in the second quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 1,596,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $344,889,000 after buying an additional 1,540,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,010,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $600,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWM stock opened at $248.75 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $243.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.03. The company has a market capitalization of $68.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $171.73 and a 12 month high of $252.77.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.