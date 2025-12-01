Shelton Capital Management Decreases Position in CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Shelton Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 49.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227,886 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $16,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in CocaCola by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 39,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of CocaCola by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. bought a new stake in CocaCola during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in CocaCola by 493.6% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,824,000 after buying an additional 44,395 shares during the period. Finally, Cheviot Value Management LLC grew its holdings in CocaCola by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Get CocaCola alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Manuel Arroyo sold 139,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total value of $9,889,981.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 58,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,111,143.60. This represents a 70.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Henrique Braun sold 40,390 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $2,864,862.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 62,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,441,707.53. The trade was a 39.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 225,252 shares of company stock worth $15,953,007 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

CocaCola Price Performance

KO stock opened at $73.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.56. CocaCola Company has a 52-week low of $60.62 and a 52-week high of $74.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.43.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter. CocaCola had a return on equity of 43.62% and a net margin of 27.34%. Equities research analysts forecast that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. CocaCola’s payout ratio is presently 67.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on KO. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of CocaCola from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CocaCola in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and sixteen have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.43.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KO

About CocaCola

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CocaCola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CocaCola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.