Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Has $6.15 Million Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF $EEM

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 127,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,344 shares during the quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EEM. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Maseco LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Traub Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hemington Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Gladwyn Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $54.32 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.69. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $38.19 and a one year high of $56.31. The firm has a market cap of $20.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.64.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

