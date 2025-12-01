VestGen Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in AppLovin Corporation $APP

VestGen Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 8,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,933,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RWA Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in AppLovin by 0.4% in the second quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. GSG Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AppLovin by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 10,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. PFG Advisors increased its stake in shares of AppLovin by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opinicus Capital Inc. lifted its position in AppLovin by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Opinicus Capital Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AppLovin news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 27,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.38, for a total value of $14,803,249.34. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 3,323,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,812,669,143.78. This trade represents a 0.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 4,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.50, for a total value of $2,024,327.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,998,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,491,976,630. This represents a 0.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 367,927 shares of company stock valued at $212,707,362. Company insiders own 13.66% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Trading Up 2.5%

AppLovin stock opened at $601.00 on Monday. AppLovin Corporation has a one year low of $200.50 and a one year high of $745.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $607.52 and its 200 day moving average is $480.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.11 billion, a PE ratio of 72.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.25.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. AppLovin had a net margin of 51.27% and a return on equity of 258.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. AppLovin has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AppLovin Corporation will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on APP shares. Oppenheimer set a $740.00 price objective on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $693.00 to $705.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded AppLovin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on AppLovin from $575.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AppLovin from $480.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AppLovin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $658.27.

AppLovin Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

Featured Articles

