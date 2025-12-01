Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (PEBK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on December 15th

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the bank on Monday, December 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Price Performance

Shares of PEBK stock opened at $32.78 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.84. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a one year low of $23.74 and a one year high of $33.90. The firm has a market cap of $178.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Institutional Trading of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina ( NASDAQ:PEBK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $22.25 million for the quarter. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 12.17%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 34.1% during the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,435 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 116.7% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 932 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 0.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,401 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 21.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,684 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. 43.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small-to medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, money market, and retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; and credit and debit cards.

