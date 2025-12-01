Kinsale Capital Group (KNSL) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE: KNSL):

11/25/2025 – Kinsale Capital Group had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/25/2025 – Kinsale Capital Group is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $415.00 price target on the stock.

11/24/2025 – Kinsale Capital Group was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada to a “hold” rating.

11/19/2025 – Kinsale Capital Group had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/17/2025 – Kinsale Capital Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $490.00 to $480.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/13/2025 – Kinsale Capital Group had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/7/2025 – Kinsale Capital Group was downgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating.

11/4/2025 – Kinsale Capital Group had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Cowen from $448.00 to $442.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/27/2025 – Kinsale Capital Group had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $460.00 to $450.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/8/2025 – Kinsale Capital Group had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

10/7/2025 – Kinsale Capital Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $525.00 to $500.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Kinsale Capital Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is 3.34%.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company’s commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.