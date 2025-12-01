Smith Moore & CO. Grows Position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF $CIBR

Smith Moore & CO. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,642 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $1,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Bulltick Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Bulltick Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 3,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd increased its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 27.7% in the second quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

CIBR opened at $73.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.66 and its 200 day moving average is $74.13. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.02 and a fifty-two week high of $78.34.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were given a $0.0006 dividend. This represents a $0.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 25th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.