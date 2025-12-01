Shelton Capital Management Reduces Position in Linde PLC $LIN

Shelton Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,785 shares during the period. Linde accounts for approximately 0.8% of Shelton Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Linde were worth $35,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,638,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,943,654,000 after buying an additional 292,492 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 5.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,600,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,470,284,000 after buying an additional 453,108 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Linde by 18.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,542,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,511,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,157 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Linde in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,098,772,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Linde in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,097,793,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of LIN stock opened at $410.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $441.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $459.75. Linde PLC has a one year low of $406.09 and a one year high of $486.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.03. Linde had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 20.20%.The business had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Linde has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.350-16.450 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 4.100-4.200 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Linde PLC will post 16.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 40.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LIN shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on Linde from $510.00 to $507.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $516.00 price target on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Linde from $535.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Linde has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $508.83.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

