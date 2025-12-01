Smith Moore & CO. Grows Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF $SCHG

Smith Moore & CO. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 24.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 221,386 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,967 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $6,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 62.8% in the first quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 148.6% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luminist Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5%

SCHG stock opened at $32.80 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $21.37 and a twelve month high of $33.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.30 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.47.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

