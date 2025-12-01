Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.60 Per Share

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 3rd, TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share on Wednesday, December 24th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd. This is a 5.3% increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.

SU stock opened at C$62.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$75.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$58.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$55.26. Suncor Energy has a twelve month low of C$43.59 and a twelve month high of C$64.14.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.48 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$12.55 billion for the quarter. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 18.10%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy will post 4.4208333 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Shelley Powell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$58.06, for a total transaction of C$1,741,650.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 27,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,608,413.78. The trade was a 51.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Also, insider Kristopher Peter Smith sold 112,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$61.74, for a total value of C$6,951,924.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 48,482 shares in the company, valued at C$2,993,278.68. This trade represents a 69.90% decrease in their position. Insiders have sold a total of 252,142 shares of company stock valued at $15,003,939 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Inc is an integrated energy company. The company’s operations include oil sands development, production and upgrading, offshore oil and gas, petroleum refining in Canada and the U.S. and the company’s PetroCanada retail and wholesale distribution networks. The company is developing petroleum resources while advancing the transition to a low-emissions future through investment in power, renewable fuels and hydrogen.

