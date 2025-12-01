Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.60 Per Share

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 3rd, TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share on Wednesday, December 24th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd. This is a 5.3% increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.
Suncor Energy Price Performance
SU stock opened at C$62.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$75.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$58.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$55.26. Suncor Energy has a twelve month low of C$43.59 and a twelve month high of C$64.14.
Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.48 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$12.55 billion for the quarter. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 18.10%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy will post 4.4208333 EPS for the current year.
Insider Activity at Suncor Energy
About Suncor Energy
Suncor Energy Inc is an integrated energy company. The company’s operations include oil sands development, production and upgrading, offshore oil and gas, petroleum refining in Canada and the U.S. and the company’s PetroCanada retail and wholesale distribution networks. The company is developing petroleum resources while advancing the transition to a low-emissions future through investment in power, renewable fuels and hydrogen.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Suncor Energy
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- Worried About Inflation? These 3 ETFs Offer Real Protection
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Intel’s Black Friday Breakout: Apple Rumors Fuel a Holiday Rally
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Klarna’s Crypto Play: A Plan to Fix Its Profit Problem
Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.