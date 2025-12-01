Shelton Capital Management Buys 3,436 Shares of American Express Company $AXP

Shelton Capital Management raised its stake in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,204 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 3,436 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in American Express were worth $12,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in American Express by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,425,262 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $14,808,730,000 after acquiring an additional 581,369 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,025,562 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $4,849,777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168,445 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,487,316 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $4,282,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,746 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,897,335,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,454,667,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on AXP shares. Compass Point reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $324.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, October 20th. HSBC set a $295.00 price objective on shares of American Express and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of American Express from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $375.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of American Express from $336.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $332.65.

Shares of American Express stock opened at $366.14 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $348.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $323.13. American Express Company has a 12-month low of $220.43 and a 12-month high of $377.23. The firm has a market cap of $252.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The payment services company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $17.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.03 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 33.41%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.49 earnings per share. American Express has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.200-15.500 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Express Company will post 15.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th were given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.01%.

In related news, CMO Elizabeth Rutledge sold 50,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.21, for a total value of $18,010,500.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer owned 85,577 shares in the company, valued at $30,825,691.17. The trade was a 36.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 112,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.86, for a total transaction of $37,034,041.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 92,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,614,306.60. The trade was a 54.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 193,292 shares of company stock worth $65,363,878. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

