MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Has $50.27 Million Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,662 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 13.5% of MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $50,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,945,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 2,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,131.2% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,621,000 after purchasing an additional 63,481 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Financial Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantum Financial Planning Services Inc. now owns 123,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,328,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VUG stock opened at $490.84 on Monday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $316.14 and a fifty-two week high of $505.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $484.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $457.40.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

