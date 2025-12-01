XTX Topco Ltd Sells 5,610 Shares of Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

XTX Topco Ltd decreased its stake in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,610 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 129,152,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,389,358,000 after purchasing an additional 8,364,375 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the first quarter worth $604,344,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Lam Research by 14.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,622,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,954,188,000 after acquiring an additional 5,102,589 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Lam Research by 99.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,739,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $417,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Lam Research by 34.1% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,594,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,029,210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692,189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 40,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.60, for a total transaction of $6,036,048.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 987,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,677,892.20. The trade was a 3.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bethany Mayer sold 1,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.99, for a total transaction of $207,667.02. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,303.48. This trade represents a 44.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 102,608 shares of company stock worth $14,916,496. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Down 0.1%

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $154.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $194.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.13, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.87. Lam Research Corporation has a 1-year low of $56.32 and a 1-year high of $167.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $147.23 and a 200-day moving average of $114.99.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Lam Research had a return on equity of 60.60% and a net margin of 29.66%.The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Lam Research has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.050-1.250 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LRCX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $135.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Lam Research from $122.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Dbs Bank lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $119.40 to $184.20 in a report on Monday, October 27th. Twenty-six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.17.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

