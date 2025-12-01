Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,127 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises about 0.6% of Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $8,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Axis Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Axis Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,056 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 32,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.6% in the second quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the second quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 4,607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the second quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,419 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $115.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a one year low of $97.80 and a one year high of $120.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.38. The company has a market capitalization of $488.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.49.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 9.17%.The business had revenue of $57.55 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 59.88%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.67.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

