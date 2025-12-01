Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 920,606 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 69.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 412,580 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 920,606 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $50,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 121.1% in the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 272 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 4,485.7% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 321 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Maseco LLP purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TJX Companies Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of TJX stock opened at $152.45 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $144.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.95. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.10 and a 1-year high of $154.66. The company has a market cap of $169.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.63% and a net margin of 8.59%.The business had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. TJX Companies has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.330-1.360 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.630-4.660 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TJX Companies news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.40, for a total transaction of $75,700.00. Following the sale, the director owned 22,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,362,896.80. The trade was a 2.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 30,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.81, for a total value of $4,464,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 535,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,634,629.83. This trade represents a 5.31% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,863 shares of company stock valued at $8,226,366. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on TJX. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $145.00 target price (up previously from $140.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.90.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

