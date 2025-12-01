VestGen Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Intuit Inc. $INTU

VestGen Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 196.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,330 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the quarter. VestGen Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 771 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in Intuit by 3.9% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 376 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Weaver Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 1.3% during the second quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. May Hill Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 4.2% during the second quarter. May Hill Capital LLC now owns 345 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peloton Wealth Strategists raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 4,414 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

INTU opened at $633.94 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $663.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $707.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $532.65 and a 12 month high of $813.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.14, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.25.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 20th. The software maker reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.76 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 20.55%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.50 EPS. Intuit has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.630-3.680 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 9th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 32.81%.

INTU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 12th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Intuit from $875.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Intuit from $850.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Intuit from $815.00 to $785.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Intuit from $900.00 to $880.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $798.20.

In other Intuit news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.15, for a total value of $220,162.95. Following the sale, the director directly owned 14,475 shares in the company, valued at $9,570,146.25. This trade represents a 2.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,170 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $677.06, for a total value of $792,160.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $876,792.70. This trade represents a 47.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 1,836 shares of company stock worth $1,235,203 in the last three months. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

