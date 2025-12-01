Solidarity Wealth LLC Has $8.68 Million Stock Holdings in RTX Corporation $RTX

Solidarity Wealth LLC trimmed its position in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 59,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 955 shares during the period. RTX comprises approximately 2.0% of Solidarity Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Solidarity Wealth LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $8,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of RTX by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 122,074,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,825,353,000 after buying an additional 2,238,247 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in RTX by 4.2% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,599,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,007,894,000 after acquiring an additional 837,268 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in RTX during the 2nd quarter worth $2,359,602,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of RTX by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,958,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,330,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,575,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,274,388,000 after purchasing an additional 221,984 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 4,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total value of $873,547.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 59,556 shares in the company, valued at $10,729,013.40. The trade was a 7.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RTX shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of RTX in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on RTX from $197.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of RTX from $157.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $203.00 price objective on shares of RTX in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of RTX in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RTX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.00.

RTX Price Performance

NYSE RTX opened at $174.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $234.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.93, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.54. RTX Corporation has a 52-week low of $112.27 and a 52-week high of $181.31.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.29. RTX had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The company had revenue of $22.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.100-6.200 EPS. Analysts anticipate that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is 55.85%.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

