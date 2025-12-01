Virtus Advisers LLC Makes New $580,000 Investment in Cintas Corporation $CTAS

Virtus Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000. Cintas comprises about 0.8% of Virtus Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Cintas during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in Cintas during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Cintas by 800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Cintas by 3,925.0% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

CTAS opened at $186.10 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $190.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.19. Cintas Corporation has a twelve month low of $180.39 and a twelve month high of $229.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $74.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.20, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.99.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. Cintas had a net margin of 17.54% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Cintas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.740-4.86 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cintas Corporation will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Cintas’s payout ratio is presently 40.82%.

Cintas declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CTAS shares. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised Cintas from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Cintas from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Cintas from $240.00 to $206.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Redburn Partners set a $184.00 price target on shares of Cintas in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.71.

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

