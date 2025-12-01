OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Cuts Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp trimmed its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,518,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $105,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NEE. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 79.7% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 200.0% in the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price target (up previously from $84.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Barclays set a $88.00 target price on NextEra Energy and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Mizuho upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (up previously from $77.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.63.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $86.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.84. The stock has a market cap of $179.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.69. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.72 and a 12-month high of $87.53.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.09. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a $0.5665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 71.97%.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Michael Dunne sold 10,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total transaction of $707,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 62,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,393,510.56. The trade was a 13.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Lemasney sold 846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $63,365.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 9,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,098.30. This represents a 8.37% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 168,168 shares of company stock worth $13,917,670. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Recommended Stories

