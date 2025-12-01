ASMPT (OTCMKTS:ASMVF) versus Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN) Head to Head Contrast

Insider and Institutional Ownership

25.1% of ASMPT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.4% of Transphorm shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Transphorm shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ASMPT and Transphorm’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ASMPT N/A N/A N/A Transphorm -189.65% -114.30% -65.96%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ASMPT and Transphorm”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ASMPT N/A N/A N/A $2.23 4.67 Transphorm $18.76 million 16.85 -$30.60 million ($0.69) -7.39

ASMPT has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Transphorm. Transphorm is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ASMPT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

ASMPT beats Transphorm on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ASMPT

ASMPT Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, and marketing of machine and tools used in the semiconductor and electronics assembly industries. It operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Surface Mount Technology Solutions. The Semiconductor Solutions segment offers wire and die bonders, encapsulation solutions, test handlers, clip bonders, CIS equipment, TCB and flip chip bonders, mold under fill, panel molding, silver sintering, and laser grooving and dicing. This segment also provides metrology, automated optical inspection, singulation, trim and form, inspection, and test and packing solutions. The Surface Mount Technology Solutions segment offers assembly line solutions; DEK printing systems; SIPLACE placement systems; and ASM smart factory tools and services. It also offers agency, logistics, marketing, and property investment services; develops, produces, markets, and sells execution systems software solutions; and trades in semiconductor and surface mount technology equipment. The company operates in Singapore, China, Germany, Austria, Hungary, Romania, France, the Czech Republic, Poland, the Netherland, the United States, Mexico, Canada, Malaysia, Taiwan, Korea, Thailand, Japan, India, Vietnam, the Philippines, and internationally. ASMPT Limited was formerly known as ASM Pacific Technology Limited and changed its name to ASMPT Limited in June 2022. The company was incorporated in 1975 and is headquartered in Singapore.

About Transphorm

Transphorm, Inc., a semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductor components for high voltage power conversion applications in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, the United States, Japan, South Korea, India, and Europe. The company's products include GaN field effect transistors in various packages. Its GaN devices allows customers to design power systems creating functional value in various end products, including smartphone power adapters/fast-chargers, power supplies for datacenter servers/communication, industrial power converters, chargers/converters/inverters for electric vehicles, and other applications. The company offers its products through regional distributors and sales representatives. Transphorm, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Goleta, California.

