Head to Head Comparison: Paymentus (NYSE:PAY) versus Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV)

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Free Report) and Paymentus (NYSE:PAY – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Fiserv has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paymentus has a beta of 1.48, suggesting that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.0% of Fiserv shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.4% of Paymentus shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Fiserv shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 87.8% of Paymentus shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fiserv $21.16 billion 1.58 $3.13 billion $6.47 9.50 Paymentus $871.74 million 5.00 $44.17 million $0.46 75.49

This table compares Fiserv and Paymentus”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Fiserv has higher revenue and earnings than Paymentus. Fiserv is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Paymentus, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Fiserv and Paymentus, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fiserv 2 23 11 0 2.25 Paymentus 0 4 4 0 2.50

Fiserv presently has a consensus target price of $121.08, indicating a potential upside of 96.98%. Paymentus has a consensus target price of $37.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.55%. Given Fiserv’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Fiserv is more favorable than Paymentus.

Profitability

This table compares Fiserv and Paymentus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fiserv 17.05% 19.47% 6.43% Paymentus 5.29% 12.68% 10.68%

Summary

Fiserv beats Paymentus on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fiserv

(Get Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Clover, a cloud based POS and integrated commerce operating system for small and mid-sized businesses and independent software vendors; and Carat, an integrated operating system for large businesses. This segment distributes through various channels, including direct sales teams, strategic partnerships with agent sales forces, independent software vendors, financial institutions, and other strategic partners in the form of joint venture alliances, revenue sharing alliances, and referral agreement. The Financial Technology segment offers customer deposit and loan accounts, as well as manages an institution's general ledger and central information files. This segment also provides digital banking, financial and risk management, professional services and consulting, check processing, and other products and services. The Payments and Network segment offers card transactions, such as debit, credit, and prepaid card processing and services; funds access, debit payments, cardless ATM access, and surcharge-free ATM network; security and fraud protection products; card production; print services; and various network services, as well as non-card digital payment software and services, including bill payment, account-to-account transfers, person-to-person payments, electronic billing, and security and fraud protection products. It serves merchants, banks, credit unions, other financial institutions, and corporate clients. Fiserv, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

About Paymentus

(Get Free Report)

Paymentus Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based bill payment technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers electronic bill presentment and payment services, enterprise customer communication, and self-service revenue management to billers through a software-as-a-service technology platform. Its platform's payment processing includes credit cards, debit cards, eChecks, and digital wallets. It serves utility, financial service, government, insurance, telecommunication, real estate management, education, consumer finance, healthcare, and small business industries. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.