Unusual Machines, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UMAC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Unusual Machines, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UMAC – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.50.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ThinkEquity raised Unusual Machines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Jones Trading assumed coverage on Unusual Machines in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Unusual Machines in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Unusual Machines from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th.

Get Unusual Machines alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Unusual Machines

Institutional Trading of Unusual Machines

Unusual Machines Stock Up 2.8%

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Unusual Machines during the 3rd quarter worth $2,168,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Unusual Machines by 133.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Unusual Machines in the third quarter worth about $226,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Unusual Machines during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Unusual Machines during the third quarter worth about $1,875,000.

UMAC stock opened at $8.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.70 million, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 22.60. Unusual Machines has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $23.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.20.

Unusual Machines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Unusual Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ultra-low latency video goggles for drone pilots. It operates a drone-focused e-commerce marketplace. The company serves drone pilots, hobbyists, and recreational services. The company was formerly known as AerocarveUS Corporation and changed its name to Unusual Machines, Inc in July 2022.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Unusual Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unusual Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.