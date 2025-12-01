Unusual Machines, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UMAC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Unusual Machines, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UMAC – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.50.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ThinkEquity raised Unusual Machines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Jones Trading assumed coverage on Unusual Machines in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Unusual Machines in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Unusual Machines from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th.
Institutional Trading of Unusual Machines
Unusual Machines Stock Up 2.8%
UMAC stock opened at $8.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.70 million, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 22.60. Unusual Machines has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $23.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.20.
Unusual Machines Company Profile
Unusual Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ultra-low latency video goggles for drone pilots. It operates a drone-focused e-commerce marketplace. The company serves drone pilots, hobbyists, and recreational services. The company was formerly known as AerocarveUS Corporation and changed its name to Unusual Machines, Inc in July 2022.
