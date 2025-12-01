Okabena Investment Services Inc. Purchases 3,230 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

Okabena Investment Services Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 96,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,230 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $10,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Bulwark Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Curio Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 26,900.0% during the second quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of IJR opened at $120.87 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $87.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $118.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.11. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $89.22 and a 52 week high of $127.50.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.