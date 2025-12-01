Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Buys 7,556 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF $IWD

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,556 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for 1.0% of Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $15,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,153,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,777,787,000 after buying an additional 32,036,243 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,629,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,940,883,000 after acquiring an additional 363,429 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 62.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 935,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $175,960,000 after acquiring an additional 358,906 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $58,271,000. Finally, Independence Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $59,496,000. Institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $209.98 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $163.19 and a 52 week high of $210.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.55.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

