Virtus Investment Advisers LLC Has $100,000 Stock Holdings in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $EYPT

Virtus Investment Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT – Free Report) by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,061 shares during the period. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 6,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,604,000 after purchasing an additional 450,000 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,301,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,474,000 after acquiring an additional 151,262 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,834,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,782,000 after acquiring an additional 31,141 shares in the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 346.9% during the second quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 1,031,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,704,000 after acquiring an additional 800,456 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 631,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,945,000 after purchasing an additional 5,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EYPT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho set a $28.00 price target on Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

EYPT stock opened at $14.83 on Friday. Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.91 and a twelve month high of $14.96. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.89 and its 200-day moving average is $11.01.

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.08). Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 337.93% and a negative return on equity of 63.80%. The company had revenue of $0.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 million. Research analysts anticipate that Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with serious retinal diseases. The company's pipeline leverages its proprietary bioerodible Durasert E technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery.

