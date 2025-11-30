Trustmark Bank Trust Department Has $1.69 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF $ICF

Trustmark Bank Trust Department trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. Trustmark Bank Trust Department owned 0.09% of iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF worth $1,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,235,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,695,000 after buying an additional 87,884 shares during the period. Fortress Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Fortress Financial Solutions LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 13,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF by 6,016.9% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 97,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,963,000 after purchasing an additional 95,910 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF by 136.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the period.

ICF stock opened at $61.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.18. iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $52.76 and a 1 year high of $67.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 35.35 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

