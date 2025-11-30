JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF $JCPB Stake Increased by Trustmark Bank Trust Department

Trustmark Bank Trust Department boosted its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,032 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Trustmark Bank Trust Department’s holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF were worth $2,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 105.6% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,766,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,988,832 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 1,774.7% in the first quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 1,926,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824,189 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 121.3% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,264,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,454 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 97.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,804,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,909,000 after buying an additional 1,385,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 153.3% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,871,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,063,000 after buying an additional 1,132,471 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS JCPB opened at $47.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.35 and a beta of 0.24. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $45.51 and a 52-week high of $48.54.

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

