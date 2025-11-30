NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:SRV) Announces $0.45 Monthly Dividend

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:SRV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 13.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 2nd.

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund Stock Performance

SRV opened at $41.19 on Friday. NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund has a one year low of $34.24 and a one year high of $50.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund news, Director John Alban bought 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.49 per share, for a total transaction of $31,867.50. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,867.50. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRV. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $271,000.

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Swank Capital, LLC. The fund is managed by Swank Energy Income Advisors L.P. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe with a focus in United States. The fund typically invests in MLPs, Other Natural Resource Companies, and global commodities.

