717 Shares in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM Acquired by Millington Financial Advisors LLC

Millington Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 717 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Family CFO Inc acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 85.0% during the second quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 111 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Dagco Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 322.6% in the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IBM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $256.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b)” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.08.

International Business Machines Trading Up 1.8%

NYSE:IBM opened at $308.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $293.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $275.03. International Business Machines Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $214.50 and a fifty-two week high of $324.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.53 billion, a PE ratio of 36.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.71.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.10 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 37.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.38%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.