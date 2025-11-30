Trustmark Bank Trust Department Purchases 3,920 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. $TPR

Trustmark Bank Trust Department grew its position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,535 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares during the quarter. Trustmark Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $3,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 120.1% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 361 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tapestry during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Tapestry during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tapestry Stock Down 1.9%

TPR opened at $108.65 on Friday. Tapestry, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.39 and a fifty-two week high of $118.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.46, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.35 and its 200 day moving average is $100.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.13. Tapestry had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 68.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Tapestry has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.450-5.600 EPS. Research analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 142.86%.

Tapestry announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the luxury accessories retailer to reacquire up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TPR shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Tapestry from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Tapestry from $147.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on shares of Tapestry from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tapestry news, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 18,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.85, for a total value of $1,970,550.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 148,149 shares in the company, valued at $15,533,422.65. This represents a 11.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David E. Howard sold 25,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $2,565,472.50. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 55,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,673,785. This represents a 31.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 126,222 shares of company stock valued at $13,168,985. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tapestry Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

