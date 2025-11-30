Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Assurant, Inc. $AIZ

Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Assurant were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Assurant during the second quarter valued at approximately $131,300,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Assurant during the 2nd quarter worth $8,590,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Assurant during the 2nd quarter worth $468,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Assurant by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Assurant by 19,649.2% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,059,000 after purchasing an additional 35,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Assurant alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on AIZ. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Assurant in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $238.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark initiated coverage on Assurant in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Assurant from $232.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Assurant from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.00.

Assurant Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of AIZ opened at $228.16 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $218.32 and its 200 day moving average is $206.75. The company has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 0.56. Assurant, Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.97 and a 12-month high of $232.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter. Assurant had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 5.83%.The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter. Assurant has set its FY 2022 guidance at $13.062-$13.512 EPS. Research analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 16.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Assurant Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This is a positive change from Assurant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is 21.42%.

Insider Transactions at Assurant

In other Assurant news, CEO Keith Demmings sold 13,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.52, for a total value of $3,026,637.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 84,647 shares in the company, valued at $18,666,356.44. The trade was a 13.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Assurant Profile

(Free Report)

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.