New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $102.14 Million Stake in Transdigm Group Incorporated $TDG

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.12% of Transdigm Group worth $102,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Transdigm Group by 8.2% in the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 6,371 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,688,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Transdigm Group by 5.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 104,065 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $143,952,000 after acquiring an additional 5,369 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 181,668 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $276,252,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in Transdigm Group by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,077 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Transdigm Group by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Transdigm Group from $1,738.00 to $1,798.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Transdigm Group from $1,700.00 to $1,600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,730.00 to $1,647.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,405.00 to $1,435.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Transdigm Group in a research report on Monday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,576.29.

Shares of TDG stock opened at $1,360.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $76.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.02. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $1,183.60 and a 52 week high of $1,623.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,308.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,397.82.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The aerospace company reported $10.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.33 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Transdigm Group had a net margin of 20.98% and a negative return on equity of 35.27%. Transdigm Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.83 EPS. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 36.490-38.530 EPS. Analysts forecast that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Transdigm Group news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,340.00, for a total value of $5,226,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,824,000. The trade was a 52.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 2,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,334.92, for a total value of $3,652,341.12. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $28,764,856.16. This represents a 11.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,086 shares of company stock valued at $47,639,028. Company insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

