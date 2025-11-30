Trustmark Bank Trust Department Has $34.09 Million Stock Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF $FLOT

Trustmark Bank Trust Department boosted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 153.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 668,097 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 404,368 shares during the quarter. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Trustmark Bank Trust Department’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Trustmark Bank Trust Department owned approximately 0.38% of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $34,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 269.5% during the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $37,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2%

FLOT opened at $51.07 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.75 and a 12-month high of $51.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.97 and a 200-day moving average of $50.95.

About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

