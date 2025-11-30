Trustmark Bank Trust Department Sells 410 Shares of Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Trustmark Bank Trust Department lessened its stake in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Trustmark Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. REAP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter worth $36,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In related news, Director Bethany Mayer sold 1,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.99, for a total transaction of $207,667.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,303.48. The trade was a 44.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ava Harter sold 9,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.47, for a total value of $1,418,804.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 56,786 shares in the company, valued at $8,942,091.42. The trade was a 13.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 102,608 shares of company stock valued at $14,916,496. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LRCX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Lam Research from $113.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. HSBC set a $127.00 price target on Lam Research and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $160.00 target price on shares of Lam Research and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Twenty-six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.17.

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $154.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $194.62 billion, a PE ratio of 34.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.87. Lam Research Corporation has a twelve month low of $56.32 and a twelve month high of $167.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $147.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.78.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 29.66% and a return on equity of 60.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Lam Research has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.050-1.250 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 22.91%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

