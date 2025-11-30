Millington Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – January $XTJA

Millington Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – January (BATS:XTJA – Free Report) by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,688 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,462 shares during the quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 3.49% of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – January worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – January by 114.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 11,660 shares during the last quarter.

BATS XTJA opened at $31.40 on Friday. Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – January has a 52 week low of $23.35 and a 52 week high of $29.92. The firm has a market cap of $20.41 million, a PE ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.01.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – January (XTJA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for 3x upside return of SPY to a cap, with approximately single exposure on the downside, over a one-year outcome period. XTJA was launched on Jan 1, 2022 and is managed by Innovator.

