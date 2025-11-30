Stablepoint Partners LLC Sells 9,975 Shares of iShares Silver Trust $SLV

Stablepoint Partners LLC reduced its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 26.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,975 shares during the quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the second quarter worth $387,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 60.9% during the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 6,329 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 125.8% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 124,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,100,000 after purchasing an additional 69,614 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 54,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 21,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 407,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,369,000 after purchasing an additional 30,961 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $51.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.38. iShares Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $26.19 and a fifty-two week high of $51.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.75.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

