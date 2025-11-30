American Assets Trust, Inc. $AAT Shares Bought by Virtus Investment Advisers LLC

Virtus Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Free Report) by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares during the quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in American Assets Trust were worth $167,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AAT. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in American Assets Trust by 229.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 5,839 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $175,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 10,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Assets Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 952.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 9,425 shares in the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Assets Trust Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:AAT opened at $19.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 1.20. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.69 and a 12-month high of $29.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.91.

American Assets Trust Announces Dividend

American Assets Trust ( NYSE:AAT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.49. American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 13.98%.The firm had revenue of $109.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.71 million. American Assets Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.930-2.010 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AAT shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of American Assets Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of American Assets Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of American Assets Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

American Assets Trust Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust ("REIT"), headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 55 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Washington, Oregon, Texas and Hawaii.

