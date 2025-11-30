Trustmark Bank Trust Department Has $10.54 Million Stock Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF $BKLN

Trustmark Bank Trust Department raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 504,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,066 shares during the quarter. Trustmark Bank Trust Department owned approximately 0.15% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $10,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 28,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 8,058 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $281,000. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 10,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sun Life Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 18.6% during the first quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc. now owns 2,545,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,682,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BKLN opened at $20.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.91. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $20.02 and a 52 week high of $21.19.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

