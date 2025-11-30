West Family Investments Inc. Makes New $430,000 Investment in Marathon Petroleum Corporation $MPC

West Family Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MPC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,866,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,456,049,000 after buying an additional 3,924,713 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter valued at $527,197,000. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 58.5% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,448,514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $791,274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011,810 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,824,177 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,722,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862,674 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,013,213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,325,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $193.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $58.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.90. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a 1 year low of $115.10 and a 1 year high of $202.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $191.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.46.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $34.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.06 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 2.13%. On average, research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Corporation will post 8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 42.64%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MPC shares. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $220.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $194.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $214.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $208.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.21.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

