Toronado Partners LLC Buys 54,042 Shares of TripAdvisor, Inc. $TRIP

Toronado Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 990,649 shares of the travel company’s stock after buying an additional 54,042 shares during the period. TripAdvisor comprises about 9.2% of Toronado Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Toronado Partners LLC owned 0.70% of TripAdvisor worth $12,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TRIP. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in TripAdvisor by 86.9% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TripAdvisor by 419.8% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,893 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 3,144 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in TripAdvisor by 376.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,127 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 4,052 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in TripAdvisor by 571.0% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,697 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 4,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in TripAdvisor by 1,183.2% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,416 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 5,916 shares in the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on TRIP. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of TripAdvisor in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. Mizuho set a $17.00 price objective on shares of TripAdvisor and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on TripAdvisor from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of TripAdvisor in a research report on Friday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TripAdvisor presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $16.66.

TripAdvisor Stock Performance

NASDAQ TRIP opened at $14.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.00. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.43 and a 52-week high of $20.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.21.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The travel company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. TripAdvisor had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $553.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TripAdvisor news, insider Seth J. Kalvert sold 10,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $218,035.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 136,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,743,756.56. This trade represents a 7.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About TripAdvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

