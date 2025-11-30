Trustmark Bank Trust Department Has $6.75 Million Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Trustmark Bank Trust Department increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,262 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,885 shares during the period. Trustmark Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $6,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 89.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth $28,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Cisco Systems stock opened at $77.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $304.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.11 and a 12-month high of $80.06.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.77 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Cisco Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.080-4.140 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 1.010-1.030 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 61.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 22nd. CICC Research lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.14.

Insider Activity

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 116,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $9,023,538.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 704,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,431,026.90. The trade was a 14.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 164,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total value of $12,812,864.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 196,738 shares in the company, valued at $15,316,053.30. This represents a 45.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,024,627 shares of company stock worth $79,621,482. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

