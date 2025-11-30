PACK Private Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Delta Air Lines, Inc. $DAL

PACK Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,228 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 184.6% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 572 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2,280.8% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 619 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on DAL shares. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wall Street Zen cut Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.68.

Delta Air Lines Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $64.31 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.78. The company has a market capitalization of $41.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.74 and a 1 year high of $69.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The transportation company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 23.83% and a net margin of 7.36%. On average, analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 16th were issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 16th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delta Air Lines

In other news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 14,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $858,112.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 15,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,730. The trade was a 46.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John E. Laughter sold 23,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total transaction of $1,453,722.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 81,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,055,523.97. This trade represents a 22.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Featured Stories

