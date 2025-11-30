West Family Investments Inc. Boosts Stake in Toronto Dominion Bank (The) $TD

West Family Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank (The) (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,918 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Toronto Dominion Bank were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank by 309.6% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 996,707 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,208,000 after purchasing an additional 753,374 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Toronto Dominion Bank during the second quarter worth approximately $1,543,639,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Toronto Dominion Bank by 5.6% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 780,723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,309,000 after buying an additional 41,691 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Toronto Dominion Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 61,351 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. 52.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Toronto Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Desjardins raised Toronto Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Toronto Dominion Bank in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Toronto Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Toronto Dominion Bank to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Toronto Dominion Bank Stock Performance

Shares of TD stock opened at $84.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.79. Toronto Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $51.25 and a 52-week high of $84.06.

Toronto Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $10.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.73 billion. Toronto Dominion Bank had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 13.59%. Toronto Dominion Bank’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Toronto Dominion Bank will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

About Toronto Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

