Norges Bank Invests $494.28 Million in D.R. Horton, Inc. $DHI

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,833,990 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,278,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.29% of D.R. Horton at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at about $283,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 340.4% in the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in D.R. Horton by 16.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 231,636 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,447,000 after acquiring an additional 33,112 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 2.9% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,682 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. grew its position in D.R. Horton by 404.2% in the first quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 8,201 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $157.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 6.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $154.34 and its 200-day moving average is $147.50. The company has a market cap of $46.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.36. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.44 and a 52-week high of $184.54.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.29 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $9.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.44 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 14.39%. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.92 EPS. D.R. Horton has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 13th. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is 15.53%.

DHI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI set a $169.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on D.R. Horton from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.38.

In related news, Chairman David V. Auld sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.21, for a total transaction of $5,466,300.00. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 815,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,623,595.12. The trade was a 3.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.74, for a total transaction of $180,740.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,622.82. The trade was a 45.60% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,376 shares of company stock valued at $5,898,848. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

