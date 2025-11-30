Norges Bank Invests $494.28 Million in D.R. Horton, Inc. $DHI

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,833,990 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,278,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.29% of D.R. Horton at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at about $283,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 340.4% in the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in D.R. Horton by 16.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 231,636 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,447,000 after acquiring an additional 33,112 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 2.9% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,682 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. grew its position in D.R. Horton by 404.2% in the first quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 8,201 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.
D.R. Horton Trading Up 0.8%
Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $157.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 6.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $154.34 and its 200-day moving average is $147.50. The company has a market cap of $46.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.36. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.44 and a 52-week high of $184.54.
D.R. Horton Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 13th. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is 15.53%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
DHI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI set a $169.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on D.R. Horton from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.38.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Chairman David V. Auld sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.21, for a total transaction of $5,466,300.00. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 815,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,623,595.12. The trade was a 3.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.74, for a total transaction of $180,740.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,622.82. The trade was a 45.60% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,376 shares of company stock valued at $5,898,848. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
D.R. Horton Profile
D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.
